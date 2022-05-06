EURO RISES TO $1.0588 AFTER JOBS DATA, US DOLLAR INDEX FALLS TO…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Multibaggers
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
The genomic revolution
Solar energy
Israeli innovation
Lets all cycle!
Metaverse
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
The genomic revolution
Solar energy
Israeli innovation
Lets all cycle!
Metaverse
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
EURO RISES TO $1.0588 AFTER JOBS DATA, US DOLLAR INDEX FALLS TO…
05/06/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
EURO RISES TO $1.0588 AFTER JOBS DATA, US DOLLAR INDEX FALLS TO 103.26
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46a
China central bank to launch relending facility to aid transport, logistics sectors
RE
08:45a
Futures briefly turn positive after April jobs data
RE
08:44a
U.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
RE
08:43a
Futures briefly turn positive after April jobs data
RE
08:43a
Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
RE
08:41a
U.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
RE
08:41a
Polish MPC sees risk of CPI remaining above target -minutes
RE
08:39a
As Beijing battles outbreak, China warns 'zero COVID' doubters
RE
08:39a
As Beijing battles outbreak, China warns 'zero COVID' doubters
RE
08:39a
Gold prices firm, but set for 3rd weekly fall on Fed rate hike prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
2
Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
3
Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4
Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
5
ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings
More news
HOT NEWS
THE HAIN CELESTIAL G.
-20.97%
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
NIO INC.
-15.17%
JD.com, NIO and Other Stocks Decline as SEC Expands List Related to HFCAA
WAYFAIR INC.
-25.68%
Transcript : Wayfair Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA.
+8.49%
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP IN.
-13.32%
SNC-Lavalin Announces Election of Directors
KINAXIS INC.
-7.93%
Kinaxis Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave