EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 4191.67 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 2.14 points or 0.05% today to 4191.67

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 21.32 points or 0.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 23.29% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 1.28% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 41.70% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.28% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 20.40% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 639.03 points or 17.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1234ET