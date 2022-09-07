EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 3502.09 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 1.95 points or 0.06% today to 3502.09

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 12.08 points or 0.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 35.91% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 20.43% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.23% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 16.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.26% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.23% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 796.32 points or 18.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

