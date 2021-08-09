EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 4177.15 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 2.61 points or 0.06% today to 4177.15

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 87.85 points or 2.15% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 23.56% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 14, 2008

--Up 41.21% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.98% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 624.51 points or 17.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1236ET