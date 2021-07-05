EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 4087.37 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 3.06 points or 0.07% today to 4087.37

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 23.07 points or 0.57% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 25.20% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 38.17% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 17.40% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 534.73 points or 15.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1238ET