EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 4220.88 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 3.09 points or 0.07% today to 4220.88

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 22.76% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 42.68% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 42.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.59% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 21.24% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 668.24 points or 18.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

