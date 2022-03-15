EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 3738.11 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 2.99 points or 0.08% today to 3738.11
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 31.59% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year
--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 6.64% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 2.93% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.89% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Up 6.64% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.74%
--Year-to-date it is down 560.30 points or 13.03%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
