EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 3738.11 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 2.99 points or 0.08% today to 3738.11

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 31.59% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.64% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.89% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 6.64% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 560.30 points or 13.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1339ET