Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 3738.11 -- Data Talk

03/15/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 2.99 points or 0.08% today to 3738.11


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 31.59% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.64% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.89% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 6.64% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 560.30 points or 13.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1339ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.09% 0.65694 Delayed Quote.4.50%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.26% 1.19185 Delayed Quote.0.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.714837 Delayed Quote.3.13%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.08% 3738.11 Delayed Quote.-12.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.01196 Delayed Quote.1.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.03% 0.914085 Delayed Quote.4.00%
Latest news "Markets"
01:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 435.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 7175.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pDAX Ends 0.09% Lower at 13917.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 6355.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 3518.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 3738.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:20pExplainer-New EU and British sanctions target Russian energy and debt
RE
01:17pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Foxconn, Intel, Volkswagen, Amazon, Dufry...
01:12pFTSE 100 Slips on Fears of Tighter Monetary Policy, Ukraine War
DJ
12:58pWall Street stocks gain, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. warns China not to help Russia as anti-war protest disrupts state ..
2EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russi..
3Nokia Oyj : India recorded highest growth in mobile broadband data in 2..
4Germany wins big as Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countri..
5Wall Street stocks gain, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

HOT NEWS