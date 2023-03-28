The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 3.59 points or 0.09% today to 4168.21

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 37.59 points or 0.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.72% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.12% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.37% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.09% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 374.59 points or 9.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1232ET