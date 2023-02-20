EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 4271.18 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 3.74 points, or 0.09%, today to 4271.18

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 26.06 points or 0.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 21.84% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 30.26% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.76% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 477.56 points or 12.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

