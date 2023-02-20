Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 4271.18 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 12:42pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 3.74 points, or 0.09%, today to 4271.18


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 26.06 points or 0.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 21.84% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 30.26% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.76% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 477.56 points or 12.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.65% 0.64685 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.12649 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.23% 0.695744 Delayed Quote.0.62%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.09% 4271.18 Delayed Quote.12.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011315 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.935786 Delayed Quote.0.07%
