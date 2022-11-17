Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 3878.42 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 12:36pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 4.36 points or 0.11% today to 3878.42


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 36.67 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 29.02% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 11.70% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.70% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 419.99 points or 9.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1235ET

