EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 3885.32 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 4.37 points or 0.11% today to 3885.32

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.90% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 11.73% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.84% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.54% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.84% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 413.09 points or 9.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1337ET