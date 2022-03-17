Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 3885.32 -- Data Talk

03/17/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 4.37 points or 0.11% today to 3885.32


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.90% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 11.73% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.84% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.54% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.84% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 413.09 points or 9.61%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1337ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.44% 0.6639 Delayed Quote.2.65%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.70% 1.18317 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.53% 0.711374 Delayed Quote.2.54%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.11% 3885.32 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.38% 0.011833 Delayed Quote.1.46%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.94% 0.898602 Delayed Quote.3.67%
HOT NEWS