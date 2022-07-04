EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.12% Higher at 3452.42 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 4.11 points or 0.12% today to 3452.42

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 36.82% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 21.56% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 0.71% from its 52-week low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 15.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.40% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.71% from its 2022 closing low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 845.99 points or 19.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1239ET