EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 4157.00 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 12:32pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 6.20 points or 0.15% today to 4157.00


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 99.54 points or 2.45% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 23.93% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of 4302.14 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 26.77% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.80% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 363.38 points or 9.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1231ET

