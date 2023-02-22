Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 4242.88 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 7.52 points or 0.18% today to 4242.88


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 54.36 points or 1.27% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 22.35% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 1.27% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.39% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.27% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.03% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 449.26 points or 11.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.40% 0.64165 Delayed Quote.1.56%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.135 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.21% 0.695188 Delayed Quote.0.86%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.18% 4242.88 Delayed Quote.12.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.28% 0.011369 Delayed Quote.0.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 0.940822 Delayed Quote.0.20%
Latest news
12:52pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:51pLazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution and Issues Estimated Sources of the Distribution Announced in January
BU
12:51pLithuania tells Biden: deploy more military equipment in the Baltics
RE
12:50pHighly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says
RE
12:50pDeere Mpany : Raises Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
12:50pNewmark : Announces $50.4 Million Financing of a National Medical Office Building Portfolio
PU
12:50pVmware : It pays to invest in your employee experience
PU
12:49pDeere & Company Raises Dividend
PR
12:48pITA Airways averts strike after wage increase accord with unions
RE
12:48pDd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 46,532.15 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of ...
EQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
5Meta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram

HOT NEWS