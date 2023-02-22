EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 4242.88 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 7.52 points or 0.18% today to 4242.88

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 54.36 points or 1.27% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 22.35% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 1.27% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.39% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.27% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.03% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 449.26 points or 11.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET