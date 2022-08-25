EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.19% Higher at 3674.54 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 7.08 points or 0.19% today to 3674.54

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 22.02 points or 0.60% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 32.76% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 16.52% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.37% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 11.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.34% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.37% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 623.87 points or 14.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1240ET