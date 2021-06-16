EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 4151.76 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 8.24 points or 0.20% today to 4151.76

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 55.69 points or 1.36% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 25, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up 15 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 24.02% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 14, 2008

--Up 40.35% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct 30, 2020

--Rose 27.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.25% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 599.12 points or 16.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1301ET