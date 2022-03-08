EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.20% Lower at 3505.29 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 6.93 points or 0.20% today to 3505.29

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 315.30 points or 8.25% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 16 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 35.85% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Off 20.36% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 7.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.19% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 793.12 points or 18.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

