  Homepage
  News
News
News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 3471.24 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 7.41 points or 0.21% today to 3471.24


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 139.71 points or 4.19% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 36.48% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 21.13% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.86% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.97% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.86% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 827.17 points or 19.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1240ET

