EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 3802.49 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 8.75 points or 0.23% today to 3802.49

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 30.41% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 13.43% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.96% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.43% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.96% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 495.92 points or 11.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1308ET