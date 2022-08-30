EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 3561.92 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 8.59 points or 0.24% today to 3561.92

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 112.62 points or 3.06% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 34.82% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 19.07% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.01% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.90% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.01% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 736.49 points or 17.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-30-22 1236ET