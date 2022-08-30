Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 3561.92 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 8.59 points or 0.24% today to 3561.92


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 112.62 points or 3.06% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 34.82% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 19.07% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.01% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.90% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.01% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 736.49 points or 17.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.71% 0.6848 Delayed Quote.8.18%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.64% 1.1625 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.79% 0.761853 Delayed Quote.10.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.26% 0.01254 Delayed Quote.6.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.997894 Delayed Quote.14.43%
Latest news "Markets"
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 3561.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Lower at 3550.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 6210.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pDAX Ends 0.53% Higher at 12961.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 7361.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 419.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pU.S. job openings rise in July; consumer confidence rebounds
RE
12:16pToronto Stocks Slide; Bank of Montreal Falls on 3Q Miss
DJ
12:00pAnalysis-Aggressive Fed spurs worries over stock valuations
RE
11:44aRouble firms past 60 vs dollar, Gazprom shares rally
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
4Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5China's big cities, from Dalian to Shenzhen, ramp up COVID curbs

HOT NEWS