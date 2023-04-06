The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 11.09 points or 0.26% today to 4309.45

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 21.14% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.14% from its 52-week high of 4315.32 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 31.42% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.14% from its 2023 closing high of 4315.32 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 11.76% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 515.83 points or 13.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

