EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 3331.53 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 8.82 points or 0.26% today to 3331.53.

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 152.95 points or 4.39% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 39.03% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 24.31% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.60% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 18.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.15% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 966.88 points or 22.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET