Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 3975.26 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 11.57 points or 0.29% today to 3975.26


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 27.25% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 323.15 points or 7.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.64335 Delayed Quote.0.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.16468 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.39% 0.69175 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.29% 3975.26 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.36% 0.011373 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.937981 Delayed Quote.7.86%
Latest news
12:45pFreddie Mac Multifamily Announces Two Senior Vice Presidents
AQ
12:44pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:43pU.s. sec votes to propose update to rule 605 of regulation nms t…
RE
12:42pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pOSC says no reasonable prospect of conviction in CannTrust case
AQ
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 3975.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends Flat at 3806.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 6730.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pDAX Ends 0.26% Lower at 14460.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 7495.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
4Analysis-Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival..
5Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision

HOT NEWS