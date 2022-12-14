EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 3975.26 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 11.57 points or 0.29% today to 3975.26

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 27.25% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 323.15 points or 7.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET