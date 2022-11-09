EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 3728.03 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 11.25 points or 0.30% today to 3728.03

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 31.78% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 15.30% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.69% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.12% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.69% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 570.38 points or 13.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

