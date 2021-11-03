EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 4309.61 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 13.39 points or 0.31% today to 4309.61
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 88.73 points or 2.10% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Off 21.13% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 3, 2008
--Up 36.33% from its 52-week low of 3161.07 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
--Rose 36.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 23.79% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 756.97 points or 21.31%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-03-21 1336ET