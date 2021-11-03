Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 4309.61 -- Data Talk

11/03/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 13.39 points or 0.31% today to 4309.61

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 88.73 points or 2.10% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.13% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 3, 2008

--Up 36.33% from its 52-week low of 3161.07 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 36.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.79% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 756.97 points or 21.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1336ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:37pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 3735.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 6950.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pDAX Ends Flat at 15959.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 7248.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 481.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 4309.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Pfizer, Amgen, CVS Health, T-Mobile US...
12:18pToronto Stocks Flat; IA Financial Shares Rise on Record AUM, AUA in 3Q
DJ
07:21aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat as -2-
DJ
07:21aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat as Investors Await Fed Decision
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-Fed unveils bond-buying 'taper,' sticks with 'transitory' infl..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut
4High prices, steady supply chain protect BMW from industry woes
5Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

HOT NEWS