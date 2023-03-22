The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 14.10 points or 0.34% today to 4195.70

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 130.71 points or 3.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 23.22% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 2.74% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.96% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.74% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.81% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 402.08 points or 10.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1337ET