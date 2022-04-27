EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 3734.64 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 13.28 points or 0.36% today to 3734.64

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 31.66% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 15.15% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.54% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.97% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.54% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 563.77 points or 13.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

