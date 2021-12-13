EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 4183.04 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 16.12 points or 0.38% today to 4183.04

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 93.16 points or 2.18% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 23.45% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 4.96% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 21.29% from its 52-week low of 3448.68 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 19.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.96% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 20.15% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 630.40 points or 17.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1239ET