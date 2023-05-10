The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 16.33 points or 0.38% today to 4306.76

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 41.89 points or 0.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 21.19% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 2.31% from its 52-week high of 4408.59 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 31.34% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 18.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.31% from its 2023 closing high of 4408.59 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 11.69% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 513.14 points or 13.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

