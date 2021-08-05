EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.39% Higher at 4161.08 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 16.18 points or 0.39% today to 4161.08

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 71.78 points or 1.76% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 23, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.85% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 14, 2008

--Up 40.66% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.52% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 608.44 points or 17.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1235ET