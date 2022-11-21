EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 3909.28 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 15.56 points or 0.40% today to 3909.28

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 28.46% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.22% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.22% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 389.13 points or 9.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1235ET