EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 3805.22 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 15.60 points or 0.41% today to 3805.22

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 89.85 points or 2.42% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 30.36% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 13.55% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.36% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 493.19 points or 11.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

