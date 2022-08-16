Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 3805.22 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 15.60 points or 0.41% today to 3805.22


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 89.85 points or 2.42% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 30.36% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 13.55% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.36% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 493.19 points or 11.47%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.16% 0.68942 Delayed Quote.8.65%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.18789 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.24% 0.764497 Delayed Quote.9.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.28% 0.012401 Delayed Quote.3.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.983216 Delayed Quote.10.89%
