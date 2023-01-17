EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.42% Higher at 4174.33 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 17.33 points or 0.42% today to 4174.33

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 116.87 points or 2.88% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 23.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 2.91% from its 52-week high of 4299.61 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 27.30% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.25% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 10.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 380.71 points or 10.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

