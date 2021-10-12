Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 4055.09 -- Data Talk

10/12/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 17.43 points or 0.43% today to 4055.09

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 43.25 points or 1.06% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 25.79% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 37.08% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.50% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 16.48% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 502.45 points or 14.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1233ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 457.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pDAX Ends 0.34% Lower at 15146.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 6548.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 3535.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 4055.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down Slightly on Mercurial Mood
DJ
12:04pEurostoxx 50 : Inflation jitters take toll on European stocks ahead of earnings
RE
11:38aDow Jones Industrial Average : Stagflation risks hit U.S. stocks; 2-yr U.S. Treasury yield spikes
RE
11:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan Chase, Facebook, EasyJet, LVMH...
10:36aFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 7130.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, travel w..
4Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..
5UK rate hike is imminent

HOT NEWS