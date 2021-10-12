EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 4055.09 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 17.43 points or 0.43% today to 4055.09

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 43.25 points or 1.06% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 25.79% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 37.08% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.50% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 16.48% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 502.45 points or 14.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

