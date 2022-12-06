EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.44% Lower at 3939.19 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 17.34 points or 0.44% today to 3939.19

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 45.31 points or 1.14% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 27.91% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 10.31% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.13% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.31% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.13% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 359.22 points or 8.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

