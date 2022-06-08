EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 3788.93 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 17.81 points or 0.47% today to 3788.93

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 49.49 points or 1.29% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 30.66% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 13.92% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 8.09% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.73% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.09% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 509.48 points or 11.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

