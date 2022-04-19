EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 3830.76 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 17.92 points or 0.47% today to 3830.76

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 29.90% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 12.97% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.29% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.78% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 467.65 points or 10.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1235ET