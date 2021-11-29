EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 4109.51 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 19.93 points or 0.49% today to 4109.51

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 24.80% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 19.16% from its 52-week low of 3448.68 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 17.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.63% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 18.04% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 556.87 points or 15.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1223ET