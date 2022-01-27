EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 4184.97 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 20.37 points or 0.49% today to 4184.97

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 130.61 points or 3.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.41% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 20.21% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.72% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.22% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 113.44 points or 2.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1237ET