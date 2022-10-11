EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 3340.35 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 16.53 points or 0.49% today to 3340.35

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 144.13 points or 4.14% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 38.87% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 24.11% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.87% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.95% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.87% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 958.06 points or 22.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1234ET