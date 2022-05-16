Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 3685.34 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 18.08 points or 0.49% today to 3685.34


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 32.56% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 16.27% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.14% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 8.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.09% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 613.07 points or 14.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1232ET

