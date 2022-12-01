EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 3984.50 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 19.78 points or 0.50% today to 3984.50

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 50.06 points or 1.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 27.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.28% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.51% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.28% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 313.91 points or 7.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

