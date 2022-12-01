Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 3984.50 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 19.78 points or 0.50% today to 3984.50


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 50.06 points or 1.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 27.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.28% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.51% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.28% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 313.91 points or 7.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.68% 0.648 Delayed Quote.1.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.71% 1.1663 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.91% 0.708788 Delayed Quote.2.40%
EURO STOXX 50 0.50% 3984.5 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.70% 0.011724 Delayed Quote.0.58%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.80% 0.951647 Delayed Quote.10.13%
