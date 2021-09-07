EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 4225.01 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 21.12 points or 0.50% today to 4225.01

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 22.68% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 42.82% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 29.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.50% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 21.36% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 672.37 points or 18.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

