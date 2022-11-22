Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 3929.90 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 12:37pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 20.62 points or 0.53% today to 3929.90


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.52% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 368.51 points or 8.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.64484 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.15439 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.725747 Delayed Quote.3.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.43% 0.011895 Delayed Quote.0.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.44% 0.971761 Delayed Quote.10.06%
HOT NEWS