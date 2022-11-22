EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 3929.90 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 20.62 points or 0.53% today to 3929.90

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.52% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 368.51 points or 8.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1236ET