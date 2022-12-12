Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 3921.82 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 20.80 points or 0.53% today to 3921.82


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 28.23% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 10.71% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.60% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.71% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 376.59 points or 8.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1249ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.59% 0.63994 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.15% 1.16455 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.695831 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.53% 3921.82 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.23% 0.01148 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.00% 0.950101 Delayed Quote.7.97%
Latest news
01:35pEU prepared to send reinforcements to mission in Kosovo
RE
01:34pSpot gold falls about 1%…
RE
01:33pWHO, ECDC urge caution against severe strep A infections in Europe
RE
01:31pBAE Systems Awarded $294.7 Million Contract From U.S. Navy
DJ
01:30pPfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030
RE
01:30pBetterware De Mexico P I De C : México Announces a Dividend Payment of Mexican Pesos $50 million - Form 6-K
PU
01:30pStepan : Columbia Plant Reduces Site's Total Water Consumption by 40%
PU
01:26pZelenskiy asks G7 to supply Ukraine natural gas, long-range weapons
RE
01:26pCHARBONE HYDROGEN Announces the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with ESG ENERGY for the development and deployment of a hydrokinetic projects to support green hydrogen production
AQ
01:26pCHARBONE HYDROGENE annonce la signature d'un protocole d'entente avec ESG ENERGY pour le developpement et le deploiement d'un projet hydro cinetique pour soutenir la production d'hydrogene vert
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
4LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating
5Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..

HOT NEWS