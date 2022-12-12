EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 3921.82 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 20.80 points or 0.53% today to 3921.82

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 28.23% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 10.71% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.60% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.71% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.60% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 376.59 points or 8.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1249ET