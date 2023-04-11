The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 23.84 points or 0.55% today to 4333.29

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 34.93 points or 0.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 20.70% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 32.15% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.38% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 539.67 points or 14.23%

