EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 3356.88 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 18.58 points or 0.55% today to 3356.88

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 127.60 points or 3.66% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 38.57% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 23.73% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 2.37% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.57% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.37% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 941.53 points or 21.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1257ET