EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 4169.87 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 23.93 points or 0.58% today to 4169.87

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 23.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.80% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 40.96% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.80% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 19.77% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 617.23 points or 17.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1231ET