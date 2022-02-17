Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 4113.19 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 12:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 24.03 points or 0.58% today to 4113.19


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 30.52 points or 0.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 24.73% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 6.55% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.35% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 185.22 points or 4.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.63341 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.38% 1.1989 Delayed Quote.0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.11% 0.693592 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.58% 4113.19 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.011727 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 0.879887 Delayed Quote.0.13%
Latest news "Markets"
12:35pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 464.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.87% Lower at 7537.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 0.67% Lower at 15267.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6946.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 3735.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 4113.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:29pRisk-off trade hits Wall St as Ukraine tensions heighten
RE
12:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slides 2% as Iran talks overshadow Ukraine crisis
RE
12:19pGold jumps, stocks stumble as Ukraine crisis deepens
RE
12:10pArk invest's cathie wood says "we believe our portfolios are ext…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
2Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
3Gold jumps, stocks stumble as Ukraine crisis deepens
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

HOT NEWS