EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 4113.19 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 24.03 points or 0.58% today to 4113.19

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 30.52 points or 0.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 24.73% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 6.55% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.35% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 185.22 points or 4.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1233ET