EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 4078.26 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 12:35pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 23.90 points or 0.59% today to 4078.26


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 25.37% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 17.14% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.15% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.59% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 220.15 points or 5.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1234ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.63263 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.38% 1.19558 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.701567 Delayed Quote.0.81%
EURO STOXX 50 0.59% 4078.26 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.25% 0.011857 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.34% 0.886289 Delayed Quote.0.25%
