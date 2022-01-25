EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 4078.26 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 23.90 points or 0.59% today to 4078.26

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 25.37% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 17.14% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.15% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.59% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 220.15 points or 5.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1234ET